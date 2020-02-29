French UN worker released after Haiti kidnapping

ROME: A French national working for the United Nations’ World Food Programme has been released after being kidnapped on Tuesday in Haiti, the agency said Friday.

The woman, who was not named, "was safely released on February 27 after being detained in Port au Prince, Haiti, by a group of unknown individuals on February 25," WFP’s deputy director of communications Greg Barrow told AFP. "The WFP staff member is safe and well and her family have been informed," he said, adding that the family had requested that she not be named. WFP, which has its headquarters in Rome, provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to the poor, hungry and vulnerable in many countries around the world.