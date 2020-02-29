Arif Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qasim as LHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Lahore High Court's (LHC) senior-most judge Qasim Khan, making him the 50th chief justice of the superior court of the province. According to a notification, Justice Qasim will take oath as LHC chief justice on March 19. Justice Qasim will take over the reins from Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who is set to retire on March 18.