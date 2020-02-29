close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 29, 2020

Arif Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qasim as LHC CJ

Top Story

 
February 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Lahore High Court's (LHC) senior-most judge Qasim Khan, making him the 50th chief justice of the superior court of the province. According to a notification, Justice Qasim will take oath as LHC chief justice on March 19. Justice Qasim will take over the reins from Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who is set to retire on March 18.

Latest News

More From Top Story