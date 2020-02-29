Gun shooting

ISLAMABAD: At least three people were wounded during clash between two gangs on the dispute of overruling the area of Fruit and Vegetable Market at I-11 Markaz Friday. The police, however, intervened and overpowered the people involved in the clash.

The prohibited weapons were freely used from both sides during the clash, the people witnessed the episode, told The News.

Fear gripped the people and the people living in the surrounding areas, rushed to the scene to know about the happening, they added.

The Islamabad police have arrested 7 persons after a clash between two groups in the area of ‘Sabzi Mandi Police’, a police spokesman on Friday said.

He said Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed took notice of the incident and Superintendent of Police I-9 Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has arrived at the scene along with heavy contingent.

Those involved in the clash has been identified and raids are being conducted to apprehend the accused, the spokesman added.