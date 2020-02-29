PFF B Division League from March 10

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation, controlled by Normalisation Committee, is going to hosting the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League (“B” Division) from the March 10.

The qualifying round of the league will be played in Quetta, Faisalabad and Karachi starting from March 10. The club leg matches will be played in Lahore from March 23. The dates of the final round will be announced after the completion of the final round.

A total of 18 teams will play the qualifying round. The teams are Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railways, Sindh Govt. Press, Pak Steel, Gawadar Port Authority, Karachi United, Pak Afghan Clearing Agency, Hazara Coal Company, Insaf Afghan Goods Trading Company¸Social Welfare Team, Aqua Water Company, Masha United, Atletico De Madrid, Layypur FC, Wohaib FC, Baloch FC, Sindh FC and Young Ittifaq FC.