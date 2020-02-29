Proposal to set up new police stations

LAHORE :A proposal for the establishment of new police stations by demarcation of 11 existing police stations has been reviewed in a meeting chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed, SSP Admin Captain (r) Malik Liaqat Ali and other police officers attended the meeting. It was proposed that Shahdra police station be divided into two parts by giving Begum Kot Chowki the status of police station.

Similarly, it was proposed Shadipura police station be set up within the existing Baghbanpura police station. It was discussed that South Cantt police station be divided by setting up Nadarabad police station; Factory police station area be divided into two parts as well. Punjab Society police station would be created.

It was noted Nishtar Colony police station is comprised vast area hence there is many complications in dealing crime. It was proposed that two new police station namely Defence D and Sabzi Mandi police station be set up for better control of crime incidents. Proposal of establishment of Chowki Rakh Chandrai within Kotlakhpat police station and division of Kahna police station into Haloki police station and Sua Asal also considered by the meeting.

However, the CCPO rejected the proposal of creating Bhekewal police station within Allama Iqbal Town police station, saying the existing police station was fully capable of handling crime in the said area.

The division of Raiwind police station into two parts was considered and it was suggested that Sundar Industrial Estate and Behria Town posts be given the status of police station. Similarly, Sher Shah police station would be created within jurisdiction of Raiwind police station. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that proposal for creation of new police stations would be forwarded to the inspector general of police, Punjab, for final decision.