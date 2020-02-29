Orthopaedic surgeon Manzoor Ahmad passes away

PESHAWAR: Professor Dr Manzoor Ahmad Khan, a prominent orthopaedic surgeon and former principal of Khyber Medical College, has died.

His funeral would be held at 11 am in his hometown Mardan today (Saturday). The Namaz-i-Janaza would be performed at the Janazagah in Mohalla Rustamkhel in Mardan. The Fateha would take place at the Valleyfield House, Nisatta Road, Mardan. Dr Manzoor was the father of Dr Fawad Anwar and Faisal Anwar. He was the father-in-law of Atif Rahman, the secretary finance, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.