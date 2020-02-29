Woman demands arrest of brother’s killers

A woman from Chamkani has asked the government, police and courts to arrest the killers of her brother and provide her justice.

A sister of Qasim Shah, who had been killed in 2006, said the rivals allegedly killed her brother and occupied their land. She alleged that her another brother, Farid Ullah, was also killed but police termed it a suicide. She said her third brother became mentally retarded due to torture by the rivals.

An official of the local police said the two rival groups have dispute over a piece of land in Dilawar Kanday in Chamkani for which a Jirga was constituted by the police. He added that Chamkani police had resolved another issue of the woman in which she got Rs200,000 as her share.