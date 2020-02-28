Relief work by King Salman in 21 regions concludes

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works concluded by completing distribution of winter clothing in the areas affected by the avalanches and the coldest zones in 21 regions of four provinces in Pakistan, where 30000 winter

bags were distributed, benefiting approximately 150000 people.

According to Saudi mission here each bag contained winter accessories such as men's and women's blankets, shawls, socks, gloves, and winter hats, at a total cost of $1500000 million and five hundred thousand dollars.