Islamabad police launch operation against land mafia, drug dealers

ISLAMABAD: Banigala police on Thursday conducted a grand targeted search operation against land grabbing mafia and drug dealers and recovered huge cache of weapons and drugs, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed action against land grabbing mafia is continued in capital.

According to details, Banigala police teams along with special branch under supervision of SP City Muhammad Sarfraz Virk headed by ASP Banigala Rana Hussain, SHO Banigala Ahmad Kamal conducted grand targeted search operation against land grabbers in areas of Malot, Kurri, Dhoke Morian and surroundings. During this operation five culprits were arrested who were later identified as Mushahid Ali, Muhammad Sajjad, Wali Khan, Muhammad Nauman and Muhammad Pervaiz. Police teams have also recovered one Kalashnikov, one 12 bore gun, one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and 1040 gram hashish. Cases have been registered against nominated accused.

SP City said that the purpose of this search operation is to eliminate land grabbers and drug dealers from the area.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations have appreciated this performance of City zone. DIG Operations further directed all zonal officers to continue this in their areas to facilitate public. He said no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.