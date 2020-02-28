PPL donates Rs10 million to SIUT, Rs5m to Kidney Centre for quality healthcare

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs. 10 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) and Rs. 5 million to The Kidney Centre (TKC) for provision of quality healthcare to deserving populations as part of its long-term and diverse Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

MD and CEO PPL Moin Raza Khan presented the cheque to Professor and Director SIUT Dr. Syed Adibul Hasan Rizvi at SIUT’s main premises on February 26. The donation will be utilized for purchase of a Lithoclast surgical machine used in removal of kidney stones.

DMD (AO) PPL Khalid Raza handed over the other cheque to Chairman, Board of Governors TKC Marriana Karim and CEO Abida W. Ahmed at PPL head office on February 27. The funding to TKC is for the purchase of three dialysis machines for treatment of patients suffering from renal diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan reiterated PPL’s commitment for the wellbeing of underprivileged communities through its CSR programme implemented in partnership with creditable development organizations.

Over the years, PPL has been supporting SIUT and TKC for treatment of patients, expansion of facilities and provision of equipment. These include a grant of Rs. 12.72 million to SIUT in 2017 for a dialysis unit at its Mehrunnisa Hospital at Korangi, Karachi. The SIUT is considered one of the premier healthcare institutions in Pakistan which extends free-of-cost treatment, involving complex surgeries such as kidney transplants and cancer surgeries, to thousands of patients coming from all over Pakistan.

Similarly, TKC is also a not-for-profit 100-bed medical facility providing complete quality care for nephro-urological diseases, including urological, nephrological and transplant services. —PR