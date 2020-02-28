close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2020

Diplomat asks youth to learn Chinese language

National

BR
Bureau report
February 28, 2020

PESHAWAR: Chinese diplomat Chong Hee Chung on Thursday said that Pak-China friendship was time-tested and that it would further cement in the time to come.

Speaking at the certificate award ceremony of Chinese language learning course at China Window Centre here, he said CPEC project was a game-changer for both the countries as huge employment opportunities would be created for the youth in the region. TCKP GM Sajjad Hameed, diplomats and students of Chinese language course were present on the occasion. He said the youth should learn Chinese language to avail the upcoming employment opportunities in the industry, information technology, education, trade and other projects.

Latest News

More From Pakistan