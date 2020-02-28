Diplomat asks youth to learn Chinese language

PESHAWAR: Chinese diplomat Chong Hee Chung on Thursday said that Pak-China friendship was time-tested and that it would further cement in the time to come.

Speaking at the certificate award ceremony of Chinese language learning course at China Window Centre here, he said CPEC project was a game-changer for both the countries as huge employment opportunities would be created for the youth in the region. TCKP GM Sajjad Hameed, diplomats and students of Chinese language course were present on the occasion. He said the youth should learn Chinese language to avail the upcoming employment opportunities in the industry, information technology, education, trade and other projects.