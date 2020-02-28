‘Lahore Children’s Hospital to become University of Child Health’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the newly-constructed emergency wards of Children’s Hospital and inquired after the health of the patients. He inquired the parents about medical facilities and inspected different sections. He directed early beginning of the construction of OPD and diagnostic block and announced establishing a new OPD block with the direction to early complete the identification of land.

The chief minister also announced that Children’s Hospital would be given the status of University of Child Health, adding that every city needed such institutions to save the children from diseases and to provide quality healthcare facilities. In the first phase, Children’s Hospital will be set up in every division of the province and this programme will be extended in phases. Later, a child-specific hospital will be set up in every district, he added.

The chief minister said the health sector reforms programme was being monitored by him and announced improving the standard of healthcare facilities. Many new hospitals have been started by the PTI government in Lahore, he added. The chief minister was also given a briefing about the reconstruction of the emergency ward.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that hospitals were not only revamped in Lahore but new hospitals were also being established.

The PTI government laid the foundation stone of mother and child hospital in Ganga Ram Hospital and PIC-II project had also been devised along with the institute of blood diseases. To a question, he said the Punjab government had taken advance steps to deal with coronavirus.

The government is fully vigilant and more steps will be taken if needed. To another question, he said that increasing the prices of masks would not be allowed and administration was issued directions.