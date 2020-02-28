Labour Federation to hold demonstrations

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) has decided to start countrywide movement against price hike and protection of rights of workers.

Addressing a press conference here, NLF president, Shamsur Rehman said that keeping in view plight of labourers, they were left with no option but to star protest movement in the country. He said the NLF would organize rallies, seminars and other events to press for their demands. He the general council of the NLF will meet in Lahore from February 28 to March 01 to finalize programme of the protest movement. Swati said in the prevailing circumstances, it was not possible for workers to make both ends meet.

The NLF president said there were no laws for protection of rights of the informal workers and they have not been ensured job and social security. Swati said that labour laws for the formal working class were also not been implemented and they were being deprived of death grants, marriage grants, educational scholarships for children and other facilities.