Freelance nation

I have recently heard a lot of buzz around the word ‘freelancing’, especially amongst the youth. Graduates no longer squander time over full-time jobs but instead earn a decent living through freelancing.

The government too is encouraging people to explore the online world of earning, as it would not only benefit the individual but also enhance the foreign exchange reserves of the country. A study shows that Pakistan is ranked fourth in the world in terms of growth in earnings by freelancers. Every year hundreds of thousands of people graduate and enter the job market searching franticly for jobs; jobs that are just not there. But now with online freelancing a whole new avenue of unexplored jobs has been opened.

Kanwal Ashraf

Islamabad