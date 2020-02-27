LHC CJ stresses immediate justice to poor litigants

BAHAWALPUR: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh Wednesday said the first target of all justice providing institutions of the country is to provide immediate justice to poor litigants.

Addressing a farewell luncheon ceremony organised by LHC Bahawalpur bench, the CJ said bar and the bench should work together to dispense justice to poor litigants.

Expressing his distinction on being the life member of LHC Bahawalpur bench bar association, the CJ said that sweet memories would always be recalled while working at Bahawalpur bench as the LHC Judge.

Earlier, designated LHC CJ Justice Qasim Khan said it is the joint task of bar and bench to lessen the worries of poor litigants by according them timely justice.

He also advised young lawyers to enhance their love for books and reading.

LHC Senior Judge Muhammad Ameer Bhatti urged the lawyers to end the strike culture because this thing creates hurdles in dispensing of justice.

Earlier, the LHC CJ and other judges were presented the guard of honour by smart contingent of police guards upon their arrival.

The CJ also planted a sapling in the high court lawn.

SEMINARY ADMINISTRATOR SHOT DEAD: An administrator of a religious seminary was shot dead by two assailants on Wednesday.

Qari Badar Alam of Dar ul Aloom Imdadia and Islamic Centre Head-7/R Tehsil Haroonabad was heading towards his seminary-cum-home when two motorcyclists shot him dead.

Shamas ul Haq Atiq, the brother of the deceased, told the police that the killers had targeted Qari Bader Alam with consultation of our opponents.

The funeral of Qari Bader was offered on Wednesday.

TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two people died in two road accidents on Wednesday.

A speeding car hit an unknown pedestrian on Khairpur Tamiwali-Bahawalpur Road.

A trailer hit a van on Bahawalpur-Ahmadpur East National Highway Road near Noorpur Nauranga, leaving Sajid Ali dead on the spot and two others wounded.