KP speaker forms committee for talks with Opp

PESHAWAR: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has constituted a four-member cabinet committee for holding talks with the opposition to resolve the issue of ongoing agitation by the joint opposition in the assembly. The committee, consisting of Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi, will hold negotiations with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties in the assembly and submit report to the speaker. The joint opposition has been on protest against the speaker and government since the beginning of the current session on February 17 and held protest on all the five days’ sittings.