Mujahid-e-Samawat: Marking the Feb 27 aerial battle with India

My fire is lethal, character strong: Blue eyed of nation a beloved son:Surprised you are, surprised you will be: Change strategy and tactics, replace Safron:Master Cahankiya and his poised thoughts: Jingoistic Maha Bharat, practically a frown:
Air superiority, not your cup of tea: Fantastic tea, to sip on since you are borne:
Your planners do know, they’re fake and freak: Remnants speak of the pride shot down:
Time-less zones, endless space dimension: And Badar’s angels, groups pouring down
Creator is with me in all seven skies: Who is your protector in any of prong:
Hindutva, creed, and Brahman-hood: Negated by divinity of the only Crown:
Slings, sorrows n’ outrageous fortune: Kashmir will haunt you like a rosy thorn:
Intrigues, conspiracies, hysteria of war: protagonists portray action movie is on:
Martyrdom concept though imitated but: Without wisdom n’ intellect looks like a clown:
Do not consider my transfer, Amwaat
I am the blessed Mujahid-e-samawaat
