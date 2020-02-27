Threats to Sukkur organisers of Aurat March condemned

Expressing solidarity with the Sukkur organisers of the Aurat March who were threatened by members of a religio-political party a few days ago, the Karachi organisers of the march on Wednesday slammed the incident.

Condemning the public threats, they said they see them as yet another attempt to usurp women’s constitutional rights to peaceful assemblies and association, and the right to demand freedom from all forms of oppression.

The Karachi organisers of the Aurat March said in a statement that “the fact that these provocative threats are coming from not just another extremist group but also a political party that has representation in the national legislature is all the more appalling”.

“It is ironic that these deplorable statements came the same day Sindh’s residents were celebrating the 339th birth anniversary of its greatest Sufi and feminist poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.