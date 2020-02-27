Australia’s Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

LONDON: Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English cricket’s new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith will lead a side that includes Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc as well as England World Cup-winners Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett, together with rising star Tom Banton and West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul.

“It’s an honour to be asked to captain Welsh Fire in the first year of The Hundred,” said Smith.

“Our squad looks super strong with a great group of players who’ve dominated the international and domestic scenes for the past few years.”

Smith will lead the Welsh Fire, whose side currently does not include any Welsh players, in the competition’s opening fixture away to Oval Invincibles in London on July 17.