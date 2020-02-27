Naimatullah Khan

Former nazim of Karachi Naimatullah Khan, who served the metropolis from 2001 to 2005, has passed away. Naimatullah Khan can rightly be termed as the forerunner of Mustafa Kamal.

He was the first nazim who undertook the devolution plan launched by Musharraf and is credited with initiating multiple development projects including underpasses and overhead bridges in the metropolis, and starting a bus project. Unfortunately, the metropolis did not get a person with the same devotion and dedication to set things right in Karachi.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad