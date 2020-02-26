Switzerland reports first case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Switzerland reported its first case of new coronavirus on Tuesday, after outbreaks were identified in its main neighbours Austria, France, Germany and Italy. "It´s confirmed," a spokeswoman for Switzerland´s federal health office told AFP, adding that more details about the case would be released later on Tuesday. The case was found in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton on the border with Italy.
