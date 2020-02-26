close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Magistrate attacked

National

Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

OKARA: Scores of accused allegedly attacked a special magistrate, seed inspector and other staff when they raided a store and recovered bogus seeds worth billions of rupees here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, Special Magistrate Malik Usman, Seed Inspector Abdul Hayee, Muhammad Iqbal, naib qasid Muhammad Imran and others raided a store where bogus seed of vegetables was hidden.

To it, accused, including Arif, Ghulam Mustafa, Qurban Ali besides 12 nominated and 40 unidentified allegedly attacked the raiding team, snatched their files and mobile cells, beat them and abused them. Later, Hujra Shah Moqeem police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the accused fled.

