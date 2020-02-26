Magistrate attacked

OKARA: Scores of accused allegedly attacked a special magistrate, seed inspector and other staff when they raided a store and recovered bogus seeds worth billions of rupees here on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, Special Magistrate Malik Usman, Seed Inspector Abdul Hayee, Muhammad Iqbal, naib qasid Muhammad Imran and others raided a store where bogus seed of vegetables was hidden.

To it, accused, including Arif, Ghulam Mustafa, Qurban Ali besides 12 nominated and 40 unidentified allegedly attacked the raiding team, snatched their files and mobile cells, beat them and abused them. Later, Hujra Shah Moqeem police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, the accused fled.