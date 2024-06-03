Ben Affleck gives major update on Jennifer Lopez marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent 'display of polite affection' gave a sign of relief to their fans.

The couple, who has been allegedly dealing with their growing marital woes, was spotted sharing an 'awkward' air kiss while they were out and about in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

However, the Air director, known for his 'annoyed' face towards paparazzi, gave a thumbs up to the camera as he walked with his better half.

Now, speaking of the Hollywood A-list couple's expressions, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Affleck said 'all is good' between him and Lopez with their outing.

She said, "This looks like a display of polite affection but Ben’s body language suggests he’s grateful for whatever he can get here."

The expert continued, "He signals the he’s delighted to see Jennifer and then performs a thumbs up to signal all is good."

"As they walk side by side their torsos are close and as the perform their greeting ritual Ben’s rounded cheeks suggest genuine happiness," added James.

It is pertinent to mention that for the past few weeks, reports about Lopez and Affleck's marital problems have been circulating in the media.