‘Roy and Watson make Quetta batting strong’

RAWALPINDI: Inclusion of foreign players in the Quetta Gladiators team has made their top order batting real formidable, claimed Ahmed Safi Abdullah who made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut for Islamabad United just recently.

Talking to media here at Pindi Stadium where Islamabad United’s players trained for a couple of hours on Tuesday, the left-arm spinner who played vital role with bat in United victory against Lahore Qalandars a couple of days back, said Jason Roy and Shane Watson’s inclusion had made team’s top-order really strong.

“Gladiators’ batting is strong mainly due to the presence of two foreign players who had good reputation in T20 cricket. Watson and Roy are attacking and have the capacity to score big,” he said.

He said that United were currently leading the table and had the capacity to beat Quetta Gladiators.

All-rounder Hussain Talat, who also spoke on the occasion, said he would try his best to play his role as an all-rounder.

“I admit that so far I did not put up my best show. I would try to make amends and play my role for United in matches to come.”

He hoped that match against Gladiators would be a cracker. “Both teams have four points each from three games and are leading the chart. I expect an exciting match as both would make their best efforts to grab the top position,” he said.

The all-rounder said that team had a good practice session on Tuesday.

“Hopefully the training would help us remove flaws we have shown previously during three outings.”