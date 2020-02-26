Stopping smuggling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has taken the right step to stop smuggling in Pakistan. Due to smuggling no companies wish to work in Peshawar and the residents are deprived of jobs, trade activities, revenue and quality products.
The action taken against the Peshawar smugglers will send a strong message to all smugglers in Pakistan to stop their illegal activities.
Engr M Baseer Khan
Peshawar
