close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 26, 2020

Stopping smuggling

Newspost

 
February 26, 2020

The government has taken the right step to stop smuggling in Pakistan. Due to smuggling no companies wish to work in Peshawar and the residents are deprived of jobs, trade activities, revenue and quality products.

The action taken against the Peshawar smugglers will send a strong message to all smugglers in Pakistan to stop their illegal activities.

Engr M Baseer Khan

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost