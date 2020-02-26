Special person issued driving licences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Traffic Police are providing all kinds of facilities for the issuance of a driving license to the special people in provincial capital, an official said. SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil said disabled people have to pass a test on their own special vehicles after which they were issued a driving license.
