Wed Feb 26, 2020
Special person issued driving licences

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 26, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Traffic Police are providing all kinds of facilities for the issuance of a driving license to the special people in provincial capital, an official said. SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmed Khalil said disabled people have to pass a test on their own special vehicles after which they were issued a driving license.

