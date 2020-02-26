tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari has been invited as external PhD examiner to the Faculty of Pharmacy at Universite de Strasbourg Strasbourg, France. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this was the first instance that a professor of pharmacy from Pakistan has been invited by a university of an advanced country to act as a jury member of two PhD candidates.
