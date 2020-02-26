close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Honoured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Punjab University Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari has been invited as external PhD examiner to the Faculty of Pharmacy at Universite de Strasbourg Strasbourg, France. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this was the first instance that a professor of pharmacy from Pakistan has been invited by a university of an advanced country to act as a jury member of two PhD candidates.

