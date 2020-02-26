Cops’ children get Rs6.2m scholarships

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed distributed 50 educational scholarships worth more than Rs6.2 million for children of employees of Police Department. SSP Admin Captain (r) Malik Liaqat Ali also attended the ceremony. The CCPO congratulated the parents of the students of higher educational performance and said that the IG Punjab had approved the educational scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore for Lahore Police this year. A total of 745 educational scholarships will be issued. He said that Police Department awarded educational scholarships from matriculation to the PhD level. “I am happy that the children of the police personnel are doing well in education field,” he said.

The SSP Admin informed the CCPO that the process for issuing the remaining educational benefits had been expedited.

promotion: Examination for promotion to the rank of head constable was conducted here.

More than 2,500 male and female constables participated in the A-list examination. Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed visited the examination centre during the paper and reviewed the overall environment and facilities for the candidates.

On arrival at the examination centre, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and SSP Admin Captain (r) Malik Liaqat Ali briefed the CCPO about the exam. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements for the A-list examination, the Lahore police chief directed that transparency be taken care of while marking the papers. He said he did not believe in favoritism and no one be allowed to usurp anyone's rights.

drug pushers: Police in continuation of their crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City arrested 68 accused persons. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore police to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside the educational institutions. The DIG Operations Lahore himself was monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers.

Police also seized more than 33kg charas, 525gram heroin, 82gram Ice, 510gram opium and 110 litre liquor from the arrested persons.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 874 road crashes in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six people died and 980 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 587 baldy injured victims were removed to hospitals while 393 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.