UK team performs first-ever cardiac surgery in Mardan Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: A team of doctors and supporting staff from the United Kingdom performed the first-ever cardiac surgery in Mardan on Monday.

Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ishtiaqur Rahman, who belongs to Mardan and has been working for the last many years in the UK, led the 10-member team that operated upon a 53-year old patient at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

Dr Mukhtiar Ahmad, the Medical Director of the MMC, said the surgical procedure started at 12 noon and was completed at 6 pm. He added that the patient was then shifted to the ICU to be kept under constant care.

The team would stay in Mardan until Friday and perform more cardiac surgeries. The patients have already been selected and were being prepared for the surgery with the help of the cardiology department of MMC.

The MMC's Board of Governors had taken the initiative to undertake cardiac surgeries at the hospital after receiving an offer from Ishtiaqur Rahman, who wanted to introduce the procedure in his home district, provide quality care to patients and train local doctors.

Apart from Dr Ishtiaqur Rahman, two other members of the team are also of Pakistan origin. The rest are British and include doctors, nurses and technicians. Some of the equipment brought by the team from UK would be donated to the MMC. The MMC too purchased some equipment for use during the cardiac surgeries and also to meet future needs.