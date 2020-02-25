Turkey’s Leyla causes upset in Pakistan Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) surprised 4th seed Abhilasha Bista (NEP) by eliminating her in a well-contested three-set match as the second leg of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships got under way at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad Monday.

Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-0 in a match that started well but failed to live up to expectations during the last two sets which Turkish girl won easily. In the boys singles Iustian Belea (ROU) caused an upset comfortably winning his match against 6th seed Zalan Khan (PAK) in one-sided affairs 6-0, 6-4.

All other seeded players moved into the next round by beating their respective matches. Akber Durrani, Secretary Information and Broadcasting inaugurated the Championships by hitting the ball on Center Court. Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Col. Gul Rehman Secretary PTF were also present on the occasion. Akber Durrani appreciated ITA effort for organizing this prestigious event and welcomed all the foreign players for their participation. He opined Pakistan was safe for all kind of sports activities.

Results: Boys singles (main draw 1st round): Raahim Agha (GBR) bt Mert Dogan (TUR) 6-4, 6-4; Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 7-6(5), 6-0; Iustin Belea (ROU) bt Zalan Khan 6-0, 6-4; Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) bt Ahmed Nael Qurehsi (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) bt Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Chun Tang (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) w/o Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK); Min-Hung Kao (TPE) w/o Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK).

Girls singles (main draw 1st round): Jun Seo Lee (KOR) bt Amel Sammari (TUN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) Sie Domg Chai (MAS) 6-3, 6-2; Asima Sazanova (KAZ) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Amina Salibayeva (USA) bt Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-0; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR) 6-0, 6-0; Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) bt Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) 6-4, 6-4.

Boys doubles pre-quarter finals: Raahim Agha (GBR)/Stylianos Poutis (GRE) bt Birtan Duran (TUR)/Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 7-5, 3-6, 12-10; Kuan Chang Huang (TPE)/Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) bt Bilal Asim (PAK)/Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Tune Neggizoglu (TUR)/Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Mert Dogan (TUR)/Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 6-3; Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/Chun Tang (TPE) bt Abdullah (PAK)/Araiz Malik (PAK) 7-6(3), 3-6, 10-7.