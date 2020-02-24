House looted in Defence

LAHORE:Three robbers took away valuables, including gold jewellery and diamond sets, worth millions of rupees from a house in Phase-V, Defence B area, on Sunday.

The robbers armed with weapons stormed into the house of Jamshed Iqbal and made him and his wife hostage at gunpoint. They tied the hands and feet of the couple with ropes and collected gold ornaments, diamond sets, expensive watches and other valuables worth millions of rupees. The robbers also took away the couple’s car. Police registered a case on the complaint of Jamshed.