‘A new beginning for Pakistan’

Achievement of Pakistan after a long arduous struggle Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan made it clear to everybody that masses will not be left at the mercy of landlords, hoarders and profiteers. The latter took a serious notice of hike in prices of ‘atta’ and ‘cheeni’ (wheat flour and sugar). Food price raisers and adulterators were fined.

President Ayub Khan followed the same policy and flogged the commodity smugglers in public. The purpose was to teach a lesson to all anti-social elements of Pakistani society. The common man was happy.

Then came up Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as prime minister: people welcomed him and he responded to their demand for ‘sasti roti.’ His party manifesto was not fully implemented, so the opposition began crying like ‘ugly’ crows. Imran Khan is facing almost the same type of opposition: A piece of Bhutto’s December 20, 1975 address to the nation:

“Life is continuity. The problems of one-day flow into another and perspectives emerge only over a course of time. We cannot assess the state of our republic in isolation from our international environment. The world is passing through a tumultuous phase, unique in contemporary history.

In this time of flux and peril, we have firmly anchored ourselves on a foreign policy, which is based on principal yet in accord with realities. It is a policy born out of a considered appraisal of our own experience and our geo-political situation. It takes into account the interplay of global forces as they impinge upon as and upon the region in which we are placed. Broadly this policy has helped us to maintain and consolidate cordial relations with countries whose friendship with us has stood manly tests and brought us strength in days of trial. This policy has also enabled us to enter into a dialogue with other countries with whom our relations were subjected to much strain. Pakistan today enjoys friendly relations with all great powers. Our country wishes to avoid involvement in the rivalries or antagonisms of these powers.

The balance and sanity of our external policy, its motivation and scope of contacts has won the appreciation of our people.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stolen the show despite venomous opposition by so called leaders, some of whom have to learn principle of democracy. His idea of Madina-like State pinches them. Citizens, young and old, say they are sick of such politicians, “we want people’s government,” as the Quaid-i-Azam said during the struggle for an independent and sovereign State. Common people call it a new beginning for Pakistan.

