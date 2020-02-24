CDA finds irregularities in housing societies

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has found irregularities in implementation of layout plan by a number of housing societies in Zone-V of the federal capital, the CDA spokesman said on Saturday.

A four-member committee constituted to carry out scrutiny of housing societies and projects has started collecting details of housing societies located in Islamabad. During this survey the committee is inspecting the utilization of plots and areas reserved of amenities and other such facilities mandatory as per approved layout plan of different projects and societies. The committee is conducting visits of different sites for physical verification.

During the first three days of the survey, the committee members reviewed CBR Housing Society and Aghosh I-Housing Society located in Zone-V of Islamabad, survey indicated that the construction within these housing societies is not in accordance with CDA's approved layout plan The amenities plots allocated for public interest in both housing societies have not been used for the same purposes.

The survey revealed that commercial and residential plots have been created on plots meant for graveyards, parks and playgrounds, health facilities and Sewerage Treatment Plants and activity is not in accordance with the approved layout plan.

The survey has revealed that CBR Housing Society currently has around 6,000 people living in 800 residential units, while in the Aghosh I , 300 units have 2,000 inhabitants. CBR Housing Society has a private school and a 100-bed hospital and two small parks besides the Government School while the Aagosh I-Housing Society lacks the facilities of public utility.

Both the housing societies have built partial commercial areas while graveyard and parks have been proposed by these housing societies in areas where the land is controversial. According to the CDA by-laws, each society is to allocate 2% of its area for graveyard, but CBR have a partial graveyard whereas, Aghosh-I have no such facility for its residents.

Both housing societies have an underground network of electricity, gas, water and sewerage.

It is important to note that the four-member committee is visiting various housing societies in Islamabad to observe the construction activities in accordance with the layout plan of these societies.

In addition, the committee will also inspect various projects being created in housing societies to identify violations of building by-laws. The exercise is being carryout to ensure the proper utilisation of areas and plots reserved for amenities including graveyard, schools, hospitals, Parks, grounds and other urban facilities in these housing societies, so that residents of the societies could be provided all the facilities.