Rhodes holds fielding session

ISLAMABAD: Jonty Rho­des, who was rated as live wire at the field during his playing days, held a fielding session with nine women cricketers Sunday at Karachi’s UBL Sports Complex.

Kainat Imtiaz, Jaweria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajjad, Najiha Alvi, Arijah Haseeb, Masooma Jaffari and Suhana Tariq participated in an hour-long fielding session.

The 50-year-old, considered one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game, along with holding fielding drills, shared his experiences of international cricket with the players.