Shoaib top seed in Islamabad junior tennis event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three players are among the top eight seeds in the second leg of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships.

The draws of the singles category of boys and girls were held on Sunday for this championship that is to be played from Monday (today). The event will end on February 29. According to the draws, Pakistan’s M Shoaib is top seed, Ahmed Kamil is third, and Zalan Khan is sixth. It is to be noted that 27 boys and 15 girls from 18 countries are taking part in this championship.