Mon Feb 24, 2020
February 24, 2020

Original content

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter ‘Plagiarism’ (Feb 21, 2020) by Abdul Hafeez Jatoi. I completely agree with the points made by the writer. I request the authors and publishers of educational books to ensure that they properly source their material and also try to provide some original content. We need to take a firm stand against plagiarism.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

