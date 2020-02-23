Centre for orphans set to open in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The Aghosh (orphan care home) under the Alkhidmat Foundation would start operation Chitral district in April.

The announcement was made by Khalid Waqas, the provincial head of the Alkhidmat Foundation, at a donors conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday.

The notables and business community members from Chitral district including Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Adviser to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada, Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatullah and others attended the event.

Shedding light on the services of Aghosh, president Alkhidmat Foundation Chitral, Naveed Ahmed Baig, said that there were 1133 orphan children in the district.

He said about 33 orphans were being provided assistance under the family support programme of the organisation over the years.

“Keeping in view of the growing numbers of orphans, the foundation decided to establish the centre. A building has been acquired and 31 children will be accommodated in the first phase,” he added.

Alkhidmat Foundation provincial head, Khalid Waqas, said that the number of orphan children rose to 4.2 million in the country, adding, 13 Aghosh homes had been established for the purpose.

He said that the ‘Family Support Programme’ was meant to support the orphaned children also continued and about 14000 children had been accommodated under the Alkhidmat Foundation across the country.

The philanthropists hailing from Chitral announced to donate Rs2.6 million for the Aghosh Home in Chitral while others would extend their contribution in kinds.