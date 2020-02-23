close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

Gold prices continue to rise

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2020

KARACHI: Local bullion market continued bullish trend on Saturday, as prices increased Rs650/tola to record high of Rs94,300/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose following a surge in the rates in the international market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs557 to Rs80,847.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,644/ounce.

A jeweller said international market registered an increase in the prices because of stockers, who were purchasing gold amid trade issues created after the emergence of coronavirus.

However, prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

