Six shops burgled

LAHORE : Thieves broke into six retail shops and made away with cash and valuables in the Manga Mandi police limits on Saturday. Police responded to the incidents four hours late which triggered protests. The thieves burgled the shops of Adil, Akbar, Hussain, Waseem, Amir and Sagheer. The thieves packed valuables in bags and fled the scene. The shopkeepers informed police at Rescue 15 but police responded late. The victims protested against the local police and demanded arrest of the thieves and recovery of their valuables.