Merit being ensured in education sector: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the day is not far when Pakistani universities will be among top 500 universities of the world.

Speaking at the 17th Convocation of Lahore School of Economics here on Saturday, the Punjab governor congratulated the graduating students. He said for the first time in Punjab’s history, the PTI government made appointments of vice-chancellors (VCs) in public universities on merit.

He said transparency and merit were being ensured at every level in education sector. A reforms committee has also been constituted to resolve the issues of private universities of the province, he added.

Later talking to the media, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Financial Action Task Force (FATF) appreciation for Pakistan was not being absorbed by India and added Pakistan was defeating India on every front, including the diplomatic one.

About the ongoing PSL matches, the governor said the holding the mega event in Pakistan was a positive step and added that all the participating teams were his favourite. He also said Lahore was one of the safest cities of the world.