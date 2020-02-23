Arrangements finalised for Family Spring Festival

Islamabad : All arrangements for the Family Spring Festival 2020 with the media partnership of Islamabad administration and ‘Jang Group’ have been finalised, traffic management plan has been released, Islamabad Traffic Police has said, says a press release.

As many as 120 officers and youngsters will regulate the traffic under the supervision of SP traffic, while a comprehensive security plan has also been set up so that incoming families will be kept out of any hassle, both in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in connection with the Family Spring Festival. The cities will be beautifully decorated, with posters, banners, and tributes paid to our heroes in the city. The views were expressed by Dr M Abdullah Tabassam, chief organiser Islamabad Family Spring Festival 2020 at a press conference, adding that the Family Spring Festival which is going to be held at Fine Park from February 28 to March 1.

Arrangements are complete, she will inspire our younger generation towards healthy activities, in which music, folk singer Arif Lohar, Sahar Ali Baga, Sara Raza Khan, Sahar Gul Khan, Faiza Mujahid, and Malik will display their art.

Along with dinner, Clean & Green, Cycle Race, Marathon Race, Salman Gilani, Shahbaz Chauhan, Khalid Masood Khan, and Dr. Ramesh-ul-Haq Javed will receive his comic words, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafakat said, adding that the government, federal police, traffic, CDA, MCI, and district administration as well as Sultan Andko, organised by Brain Ideas Dr M Abdullah Tabassum.