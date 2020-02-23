Drug abuse

Recently I read a UN report about drug abuse in Pakistan. According to the report there are an estimated 8.9 million drug users in Pakistan. Such a high rate of drug abuse has significantly increases the risk of HIV and the spread of other diseases. Much of Pakistan’s illicit drug flow originated from neighbouring Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium.

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) is the government agency responsible for tackling drug smuggling. The ANF must work harder to prevent the smuggling of illicit drugs into Pakistan. The government should also raise awareness of the dangers of drug use among the public.

Muhammad Azam Nagra

Lahore