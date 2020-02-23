Sammy to be awarded honorary citizenship

KARACHI: West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy is all set to become an honorary citizen of Pakistan next month, Geo News reported.

“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,” read a Twitter post by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday. Sammy will be the first cricketer to receive the honour. The push to award an honorary citizenship to Sammy was led by Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi.

“Sammy was the first player to say yes to visit Pakistan. He is the most loved and cheered foreign cricketer in Pakistan,” Afridi had earlier told Geo TV. Afridi had earlier requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to request the President to consider an honorary citizenship for Sammy.