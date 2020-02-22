All talk

Our prime minister is certainly an interesting person. On every available platform, he tirelessly preaches about how important it is for a person to have a winning mindset in order to succeed. This is excellent as a leader should always inspire hope among his followers. Regrettably, he is equally tireless in cursing the past rulers for bequeathing him with unfavourable conditions, forgetting that the real test of a leader is prevailing under challenging circumstances, not when times are good. As such, his actions completely negate what he tries to advocate in his sermons. To quote Demosthenes: “All speech is vain and empty unless it be accompanied by action.”

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur