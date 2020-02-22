close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
AFP
February 22, 2020

Mahmudullah unlikely to play in Pak ODI

Sports

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah is unlikely to play in the one-off one-day international against Pakistan due to personal reasons.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin, who had a meeting with Mahmudullah, confirmed to that the 34-year-old informed him verbally about his unavailability, though they are yet to receive anything in writing from him. “Mahmudullah’s wife is expected to deliver during that point of time [when Bangladesh face Pakistan in the lone ODI] and he wants to be with her during that time. He just informed about it verbally during the meeting,” said Minhajul.

