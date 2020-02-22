ITF Junior Tennis final an all-Pakistan affair

ISLAMABAD: It was all-Pakistan affair in the final of the boys’ single of the Tajammul/Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Tennis following contrasting wins of local lads in the semis at the PTF Complex Friday.

Muhammad Shoiab and Ahmed Kamil will now vie for the title. Muhammad Shaoib got better of Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 while Ahmed Kamil (PAK) had to struggle hard to prevail over Haktan Garayev (AZE) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Top seed Dora Cheraghi (IRI) and Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) won the girls doubles title following a well-contested two-set final 6-4, 7-6 (3).In boys singles first semis 4th seed Ahmed Kamil upset top seed Haktan Garayev (AZE) in thrilling, semis. Haktan won the first set 7-5 by breaking 12th game of Kamil at 0-40. Kamil changed the pace of game and won the second set at 6-3 by breaking 3rd and 9th game of Haktan.

Kamil kept the same pressure in the final set and won it 6-4 by breaking 4th and 8th game of Garayev. The match lasted 2 hrs 16 minutes. Kamil proved his talent by showing excellent game of tennis and was very consistent from the baseline. Earlier, Ahmed Kamil won his unfinished quarter-final against Aryan Giri (NEP) in a well-contested two set match 7-5, 7-5.

Second seed Muhammad Shaoib (PAK) moved into the boys singles final, eliminating Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) in a one-sided match 6-3, 6-0. Shaoib was in fine touch and did not allow his opponent to settle down during the second set with his powerful forehand, backhand deep drives.

He won the second set without conceding single game by breaking 1st, 3rd and 5th game of Salik. He made two double faults in second set which lasted 45 minutes.

In the girls event Ren Ke (CHN) won her unfinished semi-final in a well-contested three-set match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the final where she will meet Mina Togludemir (TUR) Saturday

In the boys doubles semi finals Birtan Duran (TUR)/Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Min Hung Kao (TPE) / Araiz Malik (PAK) in one-sided affair 6-2, 6-1.

Results: Boys singles (semifinals): Muhammad Shaoib bt Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Haktan Garayev (AZE) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Boys singles (quarter finals): Unfinished match: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 7-5, 7-5; Hakten Garayed (AZE) bt Souta Oomura (JPN) 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-2. Girls singles semifinals: Unfinished Match: Ren Ke (CHN) bt Billur Gonlusen (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Boys doubles semifinals: Birtan Duran (TUR)/ Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Min Hung Kao (TPE)/Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls doubles semifinals: Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR)/Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Sie Ding Ghai (MAS)/Ren Ke (CHN) 5-7, 6-4 (10-7); Dors Cheraghi (IRI)/Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) bt Amel Sammari (TUN)/Hannah Kaile Shen (HGK) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls doubles final: Dors Cheraghi (IRI)/Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) bt Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR)/Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-4, 7-6(3).