New opposition leader must be elected if Shahbaz is not coming: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly on Friday urging him to inquire about the exact date of return of Opposition Leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif to the assembly or move for appointment of new opposition leader to ensure smooth running of legislative functions of the House.

In his letter, the minister stated, “It is a matter of great concern that Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader, has been conspicuous by his absence for a long time. In addition, he has withdrawn from the position of chairman Public Accounts Committee, which is an important component of the National Assembly.”

He wrote that despite his non-appearance and his obvious disinterest in the affairs of the House, Shahbaz Sharif is enjoying all the privileges entitled to the office of the opposition leader, which is a clear violation of the Rules of Business of the National Assembly and is a contravention of the democratic norms.

“In view of the above circumstances, Shahbaz Sharif may either be inquired about the confirmed dates of his return to Pakistan, or a move for the appointment of a new opposition leader may be expedited forthwith, so that the business of the House may be carried out smoothly, and the legislative functions of the House be performed without any hindrance,” Fawad Chaudhry added.