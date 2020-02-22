Top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of wealth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bloomberg released a list of the richest families in the world in 2019, estimating their wealth and the companies they own. Here are the top-10 richest families that control astonishing amounts of money.
No 1: Walton family, company: Walmart, Arkansas, wealth: $190.5 billion
No 2: Mars family, company: Mars, Virginia, wealth: $126.5 billion
No 3: Koch family, company: Koch Industries, Kansas, wealth: $124.5 billion
No 4: Al Saud family, wealth: $100.0 billion
No 5: Wertheimer family, company: Chanel, Paris, wealth: $57.6 billion
No 6: Hermes family, company: Hermes, Paris, wealth $53.1 billion
No 7: Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius family, company: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Belgium, wealth: $52.9 billion
No 8: Boehringer, Von Baumbach family, Company: Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany, Wealth: $51.9 billion
No 9: Ambani family, company: Reliance Industries, India, wealth: $50.4 billion
No 10: Cargill, MacMillan family, Company: Cargill, Minneapolis, Wealth: $42.9 billion
