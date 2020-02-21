Finance secretary’s absence annoys PAC body

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday took a strong exception to absence of the Ministry of Finance secretary from the meeting, and Convener of the committee Syed Naveed Qamar adjourned the meeting without conducting business.

The PAC Subcommittee also directed the PAC Secretariat that the secretary finance be summoned in the next meeting; otherwise, issues summon warrants for him.

The Subcommittee meeting was held with the chair of its convener Syed Naveed Qamar in which the committee was supposed to take the audit paras relating to the Finance Ministry, but the absence of the secretary finance forced the adjournment of the meeting without holding any proceedings.

PAC Subcommittee Convener Syed Naveed Qamar expressed his strong annoyance at the absence of the finance secretary from the meeting saying the meeting has to examine the audit paras relating to the Finance Ministry, and it was possible in the absence of the finance secretary.

He said the secretary informed the committee about his absence, and it seems that the Finance secretary was not taking the proceedings seriously. “The committee has powers of issuance summon warrants,” he said.

While adjourning the meeting, the Subcommittee directed the PAC Secretariat to ensure the presence of the finance secretary in the next meeting, and if needed then summon warrant be issue for ensuring the presence of the Finance secretary in the meeting.