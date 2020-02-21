Pak, Iran travel and tourism conference held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Iran-Pakistan Travel and Tourism conference was held here at the Mehran Arts Council. The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ahmed Mohammadi, was the chief guest. While addressing the conference, Ahmed Mohammadi said Pakistan also like Iran has many places of interest for tourists, including many places of ancient culture and history.
