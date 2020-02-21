close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

Pak, Iran travel and tourism conference held

National

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: The Iran-Pakistan Travel and Tourism conference was held here at the Mehran Arts Council. The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ahmed Mohammadi, was the chief guest. While addressing the conference, Ahmed Mohammadi said Pakistan also like Iran has many places of interest for tourists, including many places of ancient culture and history.

